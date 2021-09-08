Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Position Reduced by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 594,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 57,352 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGND has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGND stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,817. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.29.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

