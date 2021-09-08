LiquidApps 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,784.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $12,784.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057485 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

