Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $31,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,260 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 245,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $17,714,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $53.11.

