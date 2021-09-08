Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $48,000 Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Okta were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in Okta by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Okta by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Okta by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,841.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,531 shares of company stock worth $52,605,591. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $264.94 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

