Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS LOGN opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.31. Logansport Financial has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

