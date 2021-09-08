Loki (LOKI) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,379.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.47 or 0.07502203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $664.18 or 0.01432053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.81 or 0.00391996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00126608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.22 or 0.00586950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.24 or 0.00565427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.68 or 0.00335674 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

