London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives GBX 9,281.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

LSEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($143.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £106 ($138.49) to £103 ($134.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,190 ($107.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,813.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a twelve month high of £100.10 ($130.78).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total value of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.