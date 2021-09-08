Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,506 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 422.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 128,237 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 122,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.84.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $478.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.47. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $45.69.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.