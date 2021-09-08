Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $962,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,960 shares of company stock worth $98,390,012. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $365.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.99 and its 200-day moving average is $307.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.15 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

