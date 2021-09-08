Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 85.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 170,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $2,597,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,112 shares of company stock valued at $325,276 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.