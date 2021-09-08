Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,617,000 after buying an additional 107,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Movado Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $14,263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 135,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Movado Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $759.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In related news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,733. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

