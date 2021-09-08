Lossless (LSS) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Lossless has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $308,389.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00132479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00192025 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.83 or 0.07279623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,073.20 or 0.99854735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.42 or 0.00739968 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.