LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.8% in the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.67.

NYSE:LTC opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.61%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

