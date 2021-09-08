LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stake Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,710,000 after buying an additional 195,584 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,995,000 after buying an additional 127,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,890,000 after buying an additional 75,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,128,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LTC. Mizuho downgraded LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.67.

NYSE:LTC opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.95.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

