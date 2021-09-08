Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.38-7.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19-6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.98 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.33-1.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $441.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $405.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.85. 2,280,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $417.85.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

