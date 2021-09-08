Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Position Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

