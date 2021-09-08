Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 70,146 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

CLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE:CLI opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,214.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

