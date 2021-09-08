Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Sells $26,496.64 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Griscom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Paul Griscom sold 333 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $6,317.01.

On Thursday, June 24th, Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50.

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $21.22. 597,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,004,106. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $23.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 217.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on M shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

