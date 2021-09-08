Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.91) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.79). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($15.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.70) to ($14.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($14.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.62) to ($12.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.89.

Shares of MDGL stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,512. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average is $107.82. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $78.51 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

