Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $606.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $613.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $536.68 and a 200-day moving average of $522.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.41.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.