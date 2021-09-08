Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,311,000 after purchasing an additional 441,031 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 354,551 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Shares of IIPR opened at $249.91 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $253.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.10 and its 200-day moving average is $196.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,110 shares of company stock worth $1,898,382 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.