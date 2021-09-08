Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSW. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,026,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,178,000 after buying an additional 187,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,415,000 after purchasing an additional 196,361 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after acquiring an additional 467,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,070,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,050,000 after acquiring an additional 114,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,668,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 795,068 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OSW stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. Equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.