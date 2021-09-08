Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Position Decreased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Malibu Boats worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.31. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

