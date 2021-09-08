Manolete Partners Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:MANO)

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MANO opened at GBX 279.95 ($3.66) on Wednesday. Manolete Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 174.77 ($2.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 360 ($4.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.98 million and a PE ratio of 21.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 254.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 251.94.

In other news, insider Leigh of Hurley purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($62,712.31).

MANO has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Manolete Partners from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Manolete Partners from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

