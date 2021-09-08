Mapfre’s (MPFRF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mapfre presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Mapfre alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MPFRF opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Mapfre has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.