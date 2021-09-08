Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,124,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total transaction of $135,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,765,418. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

CACC stock opened at $648.52 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $671.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $524.71 and a 200-day moving average of $443.43.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

