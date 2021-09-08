Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Markel worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Markel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Markel by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Markel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,238.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,235.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,196.30. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

