Marlowe (LON:MRL) Trading 1.9% Higher

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) shares traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 889 ($11.61) and last traded at GBX 876 ($11.44). 65,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 207,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.24).

MRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

The company has a market cap of £675.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 820.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 783.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In related news, insider Alex Dacre purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £25,017 ($32,684.87).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

