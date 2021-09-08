Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $151.86 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $85.47 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 2.58.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.