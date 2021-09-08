Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Trading 1.2% Higher

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.50 and last traded at C$12.40. 176,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 277,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.57.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.12.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

