Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Masonite International worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $118.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.45. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

