MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 492.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,296 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of MasTec worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in MasTec by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after buying an additional 513,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

NYSE MTZ traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.12. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

