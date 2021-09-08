Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Mastercard worth $251,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $345.90. 120,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,155. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.67 and a 200 day moving average of $369.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $341.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

