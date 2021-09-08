Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Match Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.18. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTCH. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $159.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.26.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

