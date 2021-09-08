McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report $62.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.34 billion and the lowest is $62.12 billion. McKesson reported sales of $60.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $251.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $254.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $260.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $258.54 billion to $263.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,336 shares of company stock worth $3,313,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $205.22. 6,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,875. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

