Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLA shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, cut their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of MDLA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,178,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,072,236.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $210,553.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,970 shares of company stock worth $12,373,737 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Medallia by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Medallia by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Medallia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Medallia by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.