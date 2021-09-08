Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $377.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.28 million and the lowest is $349.60 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $329.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. 5,806,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,445 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

