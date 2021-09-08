Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MDT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,179. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a focus list rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.91.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

