Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,700 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2,661.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,884,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Shares of OC stock opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average is $95.55. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $63.03 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.