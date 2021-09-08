Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,584 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 47.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.