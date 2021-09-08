Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 462 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,104 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 178.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,437 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 7,374.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEL opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $90.88 and a one year high of $153.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.88.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.