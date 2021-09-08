Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $729,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 112.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

Shares of APH opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $77.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,400 shares of company stock worth $32,609,620 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

