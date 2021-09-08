Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after acquiring an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after acquiring an additional 88,248 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after acquiring an additional 128,969 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,323,000 after acquiring an additional 163,695 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

