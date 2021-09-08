Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 336 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 376,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,214 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $150.07 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.73 and a 200-day moving average of $144.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

