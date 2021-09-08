Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,458 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,458 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Eaton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $163.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

