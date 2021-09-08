Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Raised to $65.00 at B. Riley

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its target price upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.21% from the company’s current price.

CASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.54. 3,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,398. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. Analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.