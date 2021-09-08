MetaHash Trading Down 18.8% This Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $29.41 million and $1.29 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00133848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00196428 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.53 or 0.07201422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,339.31 or 0.99956928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00739819 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,943,690,679 coins and its circulating supply is 2,773,521,690 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

