Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $15.11 million and approximately $298,946.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.63 or 0.07518696 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00125761 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,941,172 coins and its circulating supply is 78,941,074 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

