MIB Coin Market Cap Reaches $322,579.75 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $322,579.75 and approximately $60.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00110764 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00026520 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 426,584,446 coins and its circulating supply is 149,282,518 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

