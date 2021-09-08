Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,592 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 8.5% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $206,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $300.18 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.81 and its 200-day moving average is $262.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

